An overwhelmed Philippines braces for another typhoon, the fifth major storm to hit in three weeks

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The fifth major storm in three weeks is approaching the Philippines, prompting more largescale evacuations and a United Nations request for emergency funds to help the government ease the plight of hard-hit villagers. Typhoon Usagi is forecast to strengthen further before slamming Thursday afternoon into the coast of Cagayan province at the northern tip of Luzon, the country’s most populous agricultural region. Another storm is brewing in the Pacific and may hit the northern Philippines this weekend. The country’s weather agency is warning of life-threatening tidal surges of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet) and is urging all ships to remain in port or immediately take shelter.

