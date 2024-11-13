A $1 billion proposal is the latest plan to refurbish and save the iconic Houston Astrodome
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astrodome has been in limbo, waiting for its chance at a second life since being shuttered more than 15 years ago. On Wednesday, a nonprofit focused on saving the beloved domed stadium unveiled its $1 billion proposal to refurbish the iconic stadium. Over the years, ideas for its redevelopment and rebirth have been plentiful, everything from turning it into an indoor water park to flooding its sunken floor in order to reenact naval battle scenes. But none of these plans garnered enough public support or financing. Officials with the Astrodome Conservancy have confidence in their proposal. But there’s an initial lack of support from local entities that would need to give their OK for the project to go forward.