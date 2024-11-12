Skip to Content
Writer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A writer for a conservative media outlet has pleaded guilty to joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly years ago. Steve Baker, who has written articles about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot for Blaze News, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6. But the judge who accepted Baker’s plea on Tuesday acknowledged that the case may never reach the punishment phase. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to issue pardons to Jan. 6 riot defendants. Baker had asked Cooper to postpone all of the deadlines and hearings for his case until after Trump’s inauguration. But the judge denied Baker’s request.

