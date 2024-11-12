STD epidemic slows as new syphilis and gonorrhea cases fall in US
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s some good news about sexually-transmitted diseases in newly released U.S. health data. The syphilis epidemic slowed dramatically last year. Gonorrhea cases fell again. And chlamydia cases remained below prepandemic levels. For years, alarming increases have been reported for all three of these leading STDs. Experts blamed declining condom use, inadequate sex education and reduced testing and treatment when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But 2022 case numbers offered signs the trend might be changing. And on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released 2023 case numbers that seem to confirm real improvement.