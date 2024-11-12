Kentucky officer reprimanded for firing non-lethal rounds in 2020 protests under investigation again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer reprimanded for firing chemical agents at a TV news crew during Louisville protests in 2020 is under investigation again. Louisville Police Officer Dustin Dean received a written reprimand last week for violating a use of force policy. He fired non-lethal pepper rounds at a TV crew covering protests after the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020. The Courier Journal reported that it reviewed body camera of Dean firing non-lethal rounds at protesters, and asked Louisville Police about it. Police said Tuesday they are now investigating incidents involving Dean “that were not part of the initial investigation.”