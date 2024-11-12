Skip to Content
Johnson’s 22 lead UC Davis past Menlo 80-70

Published 8:56 pm

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — TY Johnson scored 22 points as UC Davis beat Menlo 80-70 on Tuesday night.

Johnson added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (2-1). Pablo Tamba scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Carl Daughtery Jr. had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Oaks were led in scoring by Landon Seaman, who finished with 24 points and four assists. Menlo also got 15 points and two steals from Preston Le Gassick. Nick High had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

