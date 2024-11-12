Henderson scores 23 as Portland State beats San Diego 85-76

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaylin Henderson’s 23 points helped Portland State defeat San Diego 85-76 on Tuesday.

Henderson also contributed six rebounds for the Vikings (2-1). Terri Miller Jr. added 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line and also had six rebounds and four steals. Hayden Curtiss and Shane Nowell both had 11 points.

The Toreros (1-2) were led by Keyon Kensie, who recorded 20 points. Steven Jamerson II added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for San Diego. Kody Clouet finished with 13 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.