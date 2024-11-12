Florence cracks down on overtourism just as Italy hosts G7 tourist ministers in Renaissance city
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — The city of Florence is taking new measures to crack down on overtourism. The city government approved a 10-point plan that, among other things, would ban keyboxes on buildings in Florence’s historic center as well as the use there of loudspeakers by tour guides. The key boxes are small boxes with a digital pad that are used by owners of short-term rental apartments to easily leave keys for visitors. They have become something of the symbol of local Florentine anger at tourists, whose numbers have rebounded after COVID-19. The measures come just as the Italian government hosts the Group of Seven tourism ministers in the Renaissance city.