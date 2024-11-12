Catholic church confirms altar boy was one of 2 minors killed outside church in Mexico’s Gulf coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Roman Catholic church has confirmed that an altar boy was one of two minors killed outside a church on Mexico’s Gulf coast. The Catholic Multimedia Center said Tuesday the other boy had been helping his mother clean the church in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. Authorities have not said what the possible motive may have been in the killings, which occurred over the weekend. They were the latest in a series of murders that have hit the church in Mexico. A crusading priest was gunned down in the southern state of Chiapas on Oct. 20.