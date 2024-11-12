Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan wrap production on ‘Outlander’
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — “Outlander” is returning with the concluding episodes of its seventh season this month, but its stars have already wrapped official production on the show’s eighth and final season. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan have played time traveler Claire and 18th century Highlander Jamie since the show began. They recently teased their bittersweet goodbye. Speaking less than a fortnight after their official wrap day, with only a few pick-up shots left to shoot, the stars described filming their final scene for the upcoming season as extremely emotional. But before fans see that, there’s the second half of Season 7. That premieres Nov. 22 on Starz.