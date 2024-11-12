A bus carrying wedding guests falls into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18
MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a bus carrying wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people. Government spokesman Faizullah Farqan says it happened in the Gilgit Baltistan region as the bus was heading to Chakwal, a city in Punjab province. He says a search for bodies continues. Police say it is unclear what caused the crash, and officers are yet to record the lone survivor’s statement. Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws and safety standards.