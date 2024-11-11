LA Rams activate starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila from injured reserve

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have activated starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila from injured reserve.

The Rams (4-4) made the moves before they faced the Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Monday night.

Avila injured his knee in the Rams’ season opener, and Jackson injured his shoulder in Week 2. Both starters went on injured reserve, but both returned to practice last week.

Avila began the season as the Rams’ starting left guard. The second-round pick in 2023 played every snap of his rookie season at guard.

Jackson joined Los Angeles on a three-year, $51 million contract in the offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was the Rams’ starting center before getting hurt.

Last week, Rams coach Sean McVay wouldn’t say where he’ll play Avila and Jackson when they return to the field. Avila began training camp as the Rams’ center, while Jackson was a guard before the Rams swapped them for the regular season.

The Rams will face the Dolphins without starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, who injured his ankle last week in Seattle. Backup swing tackle Joe Noteboom, who also recently returned from injury, or Warren McClendon could replace Havenstein.

