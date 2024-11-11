A driver who struck a crowd in a Chinese city, causing multiple injuries, has been detained
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Police have detained a 62-year-old man after he rammed a car into people exercising at a sports center in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai and fled. State media report that one of the four hospitals that took in people for treatment said it had more than 20 injured people. It is not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police say investigations continue. Videos posted by a prominent news blogger in exile showed dozen of people lying prone on the grounds of the sports center.