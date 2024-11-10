Storm-weary Philippines forcibly evacuates thousands as another typhoon hits
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A new typhoon has made landfall in the northeastern Philippines, which has been battered by earlier storms. Typhoon Toraji entered the mountainous Luzon region Monday with sustained winds of 81 mph and is expected to weaken before blowing out to sea. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had been in the region Sunday to inspect the damage from the last storm and help distribute food. Evacuations were still taking place in the late morning in areas not yet feeling the worst of the typhoon. Officials said areas still saturated from the past storms are more susceptible to floods and landsides.