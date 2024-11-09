Kendal Coleman scores 21, California Baptist holds off Kennesaw State 88-84

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Kendal Coleman scored 21 points to lead California Baptist to an 88-84 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Coleman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Lancers (2-0). Martel Williams added 20 points while going 5 of 12 and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line with six rebounds. Dominique Daniels Jr. shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points.

The Owls (1-1) were led by Simeon Cottle with 26 points. Adrian Wooley added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Ricardo Wright scored 11.

Williams scored 11 points in the first half for Cal Baptist, which went into halftime tied 42-all. Coleman scored 15 points in the second half to help the Lancers pull out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.