Gingg rushes for 175 yards, TD in San Diego’s 16-10 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Logan Gingg rushed for a career-high 175 yards and San Diego’s lone touchdown as the Toreros beat Dayton 16-10 on Saturday.

Gingg’s touchdown came on a drive that started after Giovanni Iovino forced a fumble recovered by Malachi Cooper at USD 44. Grant Sergent threw a 40-yard pass to Ja’seem Reed to the Dayton 5 and Gingg scored on the next play.

Aidan Lehman kicked three field goals, one coming on a drive that Gingg kicked off with a career-long 53-yard run.

San Diego (6-3, 4-2 Pioneer) has won last six meeting meetings. Dayton (5-4, 3-3) came in leading the FCS in total defense at 244.8 per game and passing yards allowed at 129.8 and were close to those marks against the Flyers but they lost three fumbles — two forced by Iovino — and had an interception.

Drew VanVleet threw a 5-yard pass to Donovan Weatherly for the Flyers’ only touchdown late in the game. Luke Hansen rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries for Dayton.

