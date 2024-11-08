UC Irvine wins 66-51 over Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Henry had 17 points in UC Irvine’s 66-51 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday.

Henry shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (2-0). Bent Leuchten added 11 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Devin Tillis went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Jevon Porter led the Lions (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jan Vide added 13 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. Will Johnston also had 12 points.

UC Irvine took the lead with 19:46 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-23 at halftime, with Henry racking up 10 points. UC Irvine extended its lead to 66-48 during the second half, fueled by a 10-3 scoring run. Justin Hohn scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.