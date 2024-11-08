NYC man is charged with insurance fraud in staged car crash captured by dashcam
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with staging a car accident for insurance fraud purposes last month in a case that received wide publicity after the victim shared dashboard camera footage of the crash. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old Brooklyn man was in a car whose driver cut off another car in Queens on Oct. 16 and then intentionally backed into the vehicle. dashboard camera captured the collision, and the video has received millions of views on TikTok. The 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday after arriving in New York on a flight from Ecuador. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.