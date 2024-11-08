NASA astronauts won’t say which one of them got sick after almost eight months in space
AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Three NASA astronauts whose prolonged space mission ended with a trip to the hospital last month won’t say which one of them got sick. They held a news conference on Friday, their first since returning from the International Space Station on Oct. 25. All three plus a Russian cosmonaut were taken to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, shortly after their SpaceX capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. One of them ended up being hospitalized overnight. The crew spent almost eight months in orbit, longer than expected because of all the trouble with Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule and Hurricane Milton.