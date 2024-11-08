International court to launch external probe into misconduct accusations against top prosecutor
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court will launch an external probe into sexual misconduct accusations against its top prosecutor, keeping alive a case the court’s internal watchdog had closed within five days. Karim Khan has categorically denied the accusations that he tried to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and it comes amid reports of an ongoing Israeli intelligence campaign to discredit the court’s prosecution of Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza. The external investigation was approved this week by the court’s oversight body, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.