Flight carrying No. 11 Auburn basketball team grounded after scuffle between players

Published 8:58 pm

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A flight carrying the No. 11 Auburn men’s basketball team was grounded shortly after takeoff on Friday after two players got into a fight onboard, according to multiple reports. WBRC-TV obtained audio of the pilot telling air traffic controllers that two players “got into a physical altercation” and “clothes were ripped.” The Tigers were heading to Houston, where they were scheduled to play the fourth-ranked Cougars on Saturday. ESPN also reported the altercation and said a replacement flight departed Friday night. Auburn is in its 11th season under coach Bruce Pearl.

Associated Press

