Cluff’s 23 lead South Dakota State past Long Beach State 80-79

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Oscar Cluff had 23 points in South Dakota State’s 80-79 win over Long Beach State on Friday.

Cluff had 14 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-0). Joe Sayler shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 21 points. Owen Larson had 10 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Devin Askew finished with 27 points and eight assists for the Beach (1-1). TJ Wainwright added 23 points and two steals for Long Beach State. Kam Martin had 15 points.

___

