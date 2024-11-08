Clifford and Colorado State win 87-79 in OT against Tennessee State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nique Clifford scored 31 points and Kyle Jorgensen added seven points in the overtime as Colorado State defeated Tennessee State 87-79 on Friday.

Clifford also had 13 rebounds for the Rams (2-0). Jalen Lake shot 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Jorgensen shot 3 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Brandon Weston led the way for the Tigers (1-1) with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Aaron Nkrumah added 12 points and five steals for Tennessee State. Josh Ogundele finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Colorado State entered halftime down 32-30. Clifford paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Clifford scored 16 second-half points as Colorado State and Tennessee State ended regulation tied 70-70. Jorgensen went 2 of 2 from the field on the way to their seven points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.