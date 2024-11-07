Skip to Content
News

What to know about the 2024 presidential election and what comes next

By
New
Published 2:27 pm

The 2024 presidential election is over, but the path to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 is just beginning. States are required to certify their presidential winners by Dec. 11 in advance of the Electoral College meeting six days later. President-elect Donald Trump has won enough states to claim an Electoral College victory. Republicans won a majority in the U.S. Senate, but too many House races remain uncalled to determine which party will control that chamber. The total number of ballots cast in the presidential race is not yet known because many states are still counting. That includes California, the most populous state.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content