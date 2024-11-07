Rams look to extend winning streak, Dolphins aim to end skid in Monday night matchup

Miami (2-6) at LA Rams (4-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

BetMGM NFL odds: Rams by 1.

Against the spread: Dolphins 2-6; Rams 3-5.

Series record: Dolphins lead 12-2.

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Rams 28-17 in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Nov. 1, 2020.

Last week: Dolphins lost to Buffalo 30-27; Rams beat Seattle 26-20, OT.

Dolphins offense: overall (20), rush (9), pass (24), scoring (31).

Dolphins defense: overall (7), rush (13), pass (4), scoring (17).

Rams offense: overall (18), rush (26), pass (9), scoring (21).

Rams defense: overall (24), rush (24), pass (23), scoring (22).

Turnover differential: Dolphins minus-3; Rams plus-2.

Dolphins player to watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa has been excellent since his return from injured reserve two weeks ago. He has completed 80.3% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games. Against Buffalo, Tagovailoa led Miami’s offense on its longest drive since 2018 — a 14-play, 97-yard drive that was capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass to RB De’Von Achane.

Rams player to watch

DT Braden Fiske had two sacks of the Seahawks’ Geno Smith, and the rookie from Florida State also had two tackles for loss in a dominant showing. The Rams drafted Fiske with the hope he could replace some of the interior disruption Aaron Donald provided for so many years, and Fiske is starting to grow into that role with three sacks and four tackles for loss in his past five games.

Key matchup

Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey. They were teammates in Los Angeles for four seasons, and now their practice field battles will translate to game day. Kupp led the way with 11 receptions for 104 yards in a win at Seattle, giving him 16 catches, 155 yards and a touchdown in two games since returning from an ankle injury. Ramsey had his first interception of the season in the loss to Buffalo and generally smothered whichever Bills receiver he was guarding.

Key injuries

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he’s optimistic that DT Zach Sieler could return after missing the past two games with a fractured orbital bone. … Rams RT Rob Havenstein won’t play this week because of an ankle injury. Warren McClendon Jr. replaced Havenstein in Seattle, but swing OT Joe Noteboom is also an option after being activated off injured reserve Tuesday. Noteboom missed seven games with an ankle injury sustained in the season opener at Detroit.

Series notes

The Rams have lost five straight games to the Dolphins, with their most recent win coming in 2001 when they were in St. Louis. That was also their only home victory over Miami. … The Dolphins have won all four meetings in Los Angeles.

Stats and stuff

The Dolphins had one of their most complete games of the season in last week’s 30-27 loss at Buffalo. … WR Tyreek Hill led the team with four catches for 80 yards, and RB De’Von Achane had eight catches for 58 yards and a receiving TD, along with 63 yards rushing and a rushing TD. … WR Odell Beckham Jr caught his first pass as a Dolphin in the first quarter. … RB Raheem Mostert lost a fumble for the second time in three games. … Beckham and Ramsey won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 season … Beckham was traded to Los Angeles from the Browns during the 2021 regular season. … He finished with 305 yards receiving and five TDs, including two catches for 52 yards and a TD before tearing his ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over Cincinnati. … Ramsey was a first-team All-Pro with the Rams in 2021 with 77 tackles, four interceptions and allowing a 59.2% completion rate. … DT Calais Campbell has 11 sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and 61 total tackles in 19 games against the Rams. … Rams RB Kyren Williams had his streak of 10 regular-season straight games with a scrimmage touchdown broken against the Seahawks. It was just the fourth time in the past 20 games over two seasons Williams failed to find the end zone. … WR Demarcus Robinson had his most productive game for Los Angeles, finishing with 94 yards receiving and two touchdowns, including a walk-off grab in overtime. … Robinson now has two touchdown catches in consecutive games. He had done that just once in his first 136 games as an NFL player. … The Rams have held each of their past three opponents to 20 points or fewer. They had given up an average of 27.8 points per game over their first five games while allowing 24 points or more in each of those games. … QB Matthew Stafford led his 46th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in Seattle. He is tied with Matt Ryan for sixth most in NFL history. Dan Marino had 47 such drives.

Fantasy tip

Miami will want to prioritize the short passing game against a talented pass rush, which means Achane should be a frequent option to add to his team-high 37 receptions. He should continue to be a priority play in formats that reward catches.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL