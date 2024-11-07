Skip to Content
Pentagon chief presses military to carry out a smooth transition and obey all lawful orders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has directed the military to carry out a smooth transition to President-elect Donald Trump with a reminder to the force of its obligation to follow the lawful orders of the next commander in chief. While such memos are rare, it was not the first time that the military’s top civilian leader has pressed the force on its duty to the Constitution in regard to a changeover of control under Trump. In his letter on Thursday, Austin said: “As it always has, the U.S. military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next Commander in Chief, and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command,”

