Michigan official at the center of 2020 election controversy loses write-in campaign
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A high-profile election official in Michigan has lost a write-in campaign to keep her job. Sheryl Guy has been the clerk in Antrim County, the cradle for unfounded election conspiracy theories back in 2020. At first, Guy had said she wouldn’t seek reelection. Then she decided to get in the race after the Republican primary election in August. Guy lost by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Tuesday. The controversy in Antrim County stems from an error that was quickly corrected during the 2020 count. It triggered suspicion that voting machines were responsible for widespread fraud despite there being no evidence of it.