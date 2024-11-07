Skip to Content
Mayor wins 2-week write-in campaign to succeed Kentucky lawmaker who died

Published 9:27 am

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — An Appalachian mayor has won an 11-candidate scramble for a Kentucky Senate seat left vacant by the Republican incumbent’s death two weeks before Election Day. Pineville Mayor Scott Madon outdistanced his rivals in the write-in campaign spanning five counties in the eastern Kentucky district. The Republican branded himself as a conservative supporter of public education, transportation, coal and now President-elect Donald Trump. Madon will succeed the late state Sen. Johnnie Turner. Turner died Oct. 22 after plunging into an empty swimming pool at his home while on a lawn mower. Madon will serve a full four-year term.

