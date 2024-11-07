Skip to Content
Leader of the free world has never been a role Trump has embraced. The world has gotten the message

Published 9:01 pm

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Based on Donald Trump’s first term and his campaign statements, the United States will become less predictable, more chaotic, colder to allies and warmer to some strongmen, and much more transactional in picking friends globally than before. Trump critics and supporters say America’s place in world affairs and security will fundamentally change. Trump has threatened to pull out of NATO and walk away from Ukraine and Taiwan. His backers say he’s simply more judicious than past U.S. presidents about which battles and alliances to engage in. Before the election, partners and adversaries already were reevaluating their security arrangements in preparation for Trump’s possible return.

