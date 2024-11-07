Combative Giuliani appears in NYC court after missing a deadline to surrender assets
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A combative Rudy Giuliani has appeared in a New York City courtroom to explain to a federal judge why he hasn’t surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment. Judge Lewis Liman ordered the former New York City mayor to appear in court after after lawyers for the two former Georgia election workers awarded the massive judgment visited Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment last week only to discover it had been cleared out. During the hearing Thursday, the judge set a Monday deadline for Giuliani to surrender his 1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.