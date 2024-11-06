Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Quandre Diggs placed on injured reserve

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Lloyd Cushenberry and veteran safety Quandre Diggs on injured reserve Wednesday and signed Mike Edwards to help replace Diggs in the secondary.

“Obviously with Quandre’s injury, having another player back there was important for us and a good solid player came available and we found a way to make that happen,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said of Edwards.

Both Cushenberry and Diggs were hurt in last week’s overtime win over New England. The Titans (2-6) have nine games left this season and now have 10 players on injured reserve. That includes starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who went on the list Sept. 27 with an injured groin.

Callahan said after the win that Cushenberry had an injury of “some sort” to his ankle late in the third quarter. Diggs hurt his left foot on a tackle early in the second quarter and needed a cart to take him to the locker room. NFL.com has reported Diggs will need surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

Cushenberry signed a four-year deal with $26 million guaranteed of his $50 million contract in March. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Cushenberry was an upgrade in size over what the Titans had at center, starting all 57 games played in Denver as a third-round pick out of LSU in 2020.

He was a big anchor to a unit that struggled through the first month with a rookie at left tackle in JC Latham, the seventh overall pick out of Alabama, and left guard Peter Skoronski, the 11th pick overall out of Northwestern last year.

Right guard Dillon Radunz missed the previous game with a foot injury. The Titans hope Radunz returns Sunday when they visit the Chargers (5-3), allowing Daniel Brunskill to take over at center.

Diggs, 31, is a nine-year veteran who signed a one-year deal in August. Mike Brown replaced Diggs in the game. The Titans are hoping cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who has missed the past three games with an injured quadriceps muscle, is close to returning.

Edwards is a veteran who has started 28 of 78 games over six NFL seasons. He was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Kentucky by Tampa Bay. He played with Kansas City last season and was with Buffalo this season. He has eight interceptions, 236 tackles, a forced fumble and five fumble recoveries.

___

