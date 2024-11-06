Rider defeats San Diego 68-67

SAN DIEGO (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr.’s 19 points helped Rider defeat San Diego 68-67 on Wednesday night.

Weeks also contributed five rebounds for the Broncs (1-1). Jay Alvarez scored 15 points, going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Toreros (0-1) were led in scoring by Kjay Bradley Jr., who finished with 24 points and two steals. San Diego also got 13 points and four steals from Kody Clouet. David Simon finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Weeks scored nine points in the first half and Rider went into the break trailing 35-32. Alvarez scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.