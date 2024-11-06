Democrat Vindman, known as a Trump whistleblower, wins competitive Virginia House race
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Eugene Vindman has won Virginia’s most competitive congressional race. He defeated his opponent Wednesday in a blow to the GOP’s hopes of flipping the open House seat. In Virginia’s 7th District, Vindman defeated Republican Derrick Anderson by a close margin after conservatives targeted the House seat. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the district’s three-term incumbent, decided to run for governor in 2025. Vindman is a political newcomer who developed a national profile after blowing the whistle alongside his brother during then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.