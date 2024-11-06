Nigeria’s army chief, who led the country through one of Africa’s longest conflicts, dies at 56
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s army chief, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who led soldiers through a critical period in the fight against Islamic extremists in the West African nation’s hard-hit northeast, has died after an illness. He was 56. Lagbaja, who served as army chief since June 2023, died on Tuesday night after a “period of illness” in Nigeria’s economic hub of Lagos, President Bola Tinubu said in a statement Wednesday issued by his office. The late army chief had not been seen in public in nearly two months, fueling rumors about his death, which the Nigerian army first denied more than two weeks ago. He has already been replaced by Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, whom Tinubu appointed in an acting capacity a week ago.