Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration. Here’s what he’s proposed
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration. But his proposals are more complicated than that sounds and often lack specifics. For example, his approach would not only crack down on illegal immigration but curtail immigration overall. He rails against federal rules, but his policies could often lead to more rather than less federal power. He talks about ending federal taxes on workers’ tips and Social Security, but his tax policies broadly tilt toward corporations and wealthier Americans.