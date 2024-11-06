Competing abortion proposals highlight a record number of ballot measures in Nebraska
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has a record number of petition-initiated measures on the ballot, including two competing ones pertaining to abortion abortion rights. A majority of voters supported one that would enshrine in the state constitution Nebraska’s current 12-week abortion ban, which the Legislature passed in 2023 and includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the pregnant woman. It was still being determined early Wednesday if a majority of voters approved of the other measure. It would enshrine the right to have an abortion until viability, the standard under Roe v. Wade. If both measures are approved, the one with the most “for” votes would be adopted. Voters approved several other measures Tuesday.