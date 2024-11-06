Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Republican Tim Sheehy wins election to U.S. Senate from Montana, beating incumbent Jon Tester

Republican Tim Sheehy won the U.S. Senate seat in Montana on Wednesday, defeating three-term incumbent Jon Tester and flipping a closely watched Senate seat. Tester was the only Democrat holding statewide office in Montana, which has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential contest since 1992. Sheehy, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, ran as a Trump-supporting conservative in a state where the former president is immensely popular. The Associated Press declared Sheehy the winner at 6:26 a.m. EST.

Associated Press

