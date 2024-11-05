Woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexual assault testifies in court at start of civil case
DUBLIN (AP) — A woman accusing Conor McGregor of sexually assaulting her in a Dublin hotel in 2018 has testified in an Irish court at the start of a civil case seeking financial damages against the mixed martial arts star. McGregor was at the High Court in Dublin for the beginning of a case that is expected to last around two weeks. The civil action was filed in 2021. McGregor and another man, James Lawrence, are the defendants. A spokesperson for McGregor has previously denied the allegations, saying the Irish police had investigated and declined to bring criminal charges.