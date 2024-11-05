Skip to Content
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to win reelection after his surprising endorsement of Trump

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to easily win reelection in the deeply red state. But his surprising choice to back Donald Trump this year has voters wondering what they should expect over the next four years from a leader they long thought to be a moderate Republican. Cox is favored to win over Brian King. The Democrat is a trial lawyer and state representative who served for eight years as Utah’s House minority leader. Cox also faces conservative write-in candidate Phil Lyman, who urged his supporters to vote for him instead of Cox after losing the Republican primary in June.

