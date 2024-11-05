The GOP expects to keep Kansas’ open House seat. Democratic Rep. Davids looks tough to beat
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans expect a former Kansas attorney general’s political comeback in the election to keep an open U.S. House seat in GOP hands. But the party faces a tougher challenge in Tuesday’s election in trying to oust the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation. Republican Derek Schmidt seeks the 2nd District seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. He faces former one-term Democrat Rep. Nancy Boyda. Schmidt narrowly lost the 2022 governor’s race as he was finishing up his three terms as attorney general. In the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids was favored to win a fourth term over Republican doctor Prasanth Reddy.