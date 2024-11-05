Skip to Content
Republican Thomas Massie wins Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District

Published 3:58 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. Massie was unopposed in the northern Kentucky district. In the primary, he easily defeated two challengers. Since entering Congress in late 2012, Massie has been known as a maverick willing to defy his party’s leaders — from then-President Donald Trump to the House speaker, but he remains popular with constituents. Four years ago, Trump called Massie a “third-rate Grandstander” for causing a delay in passing a COVID-19 relief package. Two years later, Massie picked up Trump’s endorsement. Massie is a deficit hawk and gun-rights supporter. The Associated Press declared Massie the winner.

