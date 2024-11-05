Skip to Content
Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California’s 29th Congressional District

Published 9:13 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California’s 29th Congressional District.

Associated Press

