Australian High Court overturns law that forced scores of migrants to wear tracking bracelets

By
Published 10:30 pm

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has ruled that migrants can’t be forced by law to wear electronic tracking bracelets or to comply with curfews. The ruling is a blow to the government, whose lawyers have unsuccessfully argued that laws imposing curfews and tracking technology are justified to protect the community. Five of the seven High Court judges ruled Wednesday that the tough restrictions placed on more than 100 migrants, usually because of their criminal records, were unconstitutional because the conditions amounted to punishment. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke says he will introduce legislation Thursday to Parliament that “will allow for an adjusted process for electronic monitoring devices and curfews to be used.”

