Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Carey wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District

By
Published 7:29 pm

Republican Rep. Mike Carey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. It was the third time since 2021 that the former coal lobbyist has won Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Carey was first elected in a special election triggered by Republican Steve Stivers’ resignation. Voters returned him to Washington for a full two-year term the next year. This year, Carey defeated Democratic state Rep. Adam Miller. Miller is a former public school teacher and district general counsel, as well as an Army combat veteran. The Associated Press declared Carey the winner at 10:28 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content