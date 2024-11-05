Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Greg Gianforte wins reelection for governor in Montana

By
Published 7:00 pm

Republican Greg Gianforte won election as governor in Montana on Tuesday, beating Democrat Ryan Busse. Gianforte is a former software mogul who served four years in Congress before being first elected to the job in 2020. Republicans have dominated the last several election cycles in Montana. Busse, a former gun company executive, failed to gain traction with a campaign that focused on property tax increases under Gianforte’s leadership. Income taxes fell under Gianforte and the number of jobs in the state rose sharply. His running mate was Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras. The Associated Press declared Gianforte the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content