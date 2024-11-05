Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Republican French Hill wins reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. French Hill won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arkansas on Tuesday. Hill, a former banking executive, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014. He defeated Marcus Jones, a retired Army colonel who served as senior Army advisor to the Arkansas Army National Guard at Camp Robinson. Republicans have held the 2nd district seat since 2011. The district includes Little Rock and surrounding areas. Hill is vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and chairs its Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion. The Associated Press declared Hill the winner at 10:32 p.m. EST.

