Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District

By
Published 11:57 pm

Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Utah on Wednesday. Maloy will be serving a second term representing western Utah, including Salt Lake City. She serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Small Business. Maloy defeated Democratic candidate Nathaniel Woodward, an attorney and professor. The Associated Press declared Maloy the winner at 2:57 a.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content