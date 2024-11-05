Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Republican Bernie Moreno wins election to U.S. Senate from Ohio, beating incumbent Sherrod Brown

By
Published 8:28 pm

Republican Bernie Moreno defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio on Tuesday, in one of the year’s most competitive and expensive Senate contests. Moreno, a Colombian-born businessman from Cleveland, succeeded by highlighting his endorsement from former President Donald Trump and working to tie Brown to the Biden administration’s border and immigration policies. Brown has been a fixture in Ohio politics for 50 years. He was unable to overcome the former bellwether state’s strong shift to the right as he focused on abortion rights and empowering the middle class. The Associated Press declared Moreno the winner at 11:27 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content