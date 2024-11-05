Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Independent Bernie Sanders wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Vermont

By
Published 4:00 pm

Independent Bernie Sanders won reelection to a fourth term in the U.S. Senate representing Vermont on Tuesday. The 83-year-old liberal icon has said that American democracy is in question, and the 2024 election in many ways will be the most consequential in our lifetime. He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 and this year has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. The Associated Press declared Sanders the winner at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content