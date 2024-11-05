Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins West Virginia

By
New
Published 4:30 pm

Former President Donald Trump won West Virginia for the third straight presidential election cycle on Tuesday. The victory adds four electoral votes to the former president’s count. West Virginia has one fewer electoral vote this cycle after losing a congressional seat following the 2020 census. The state is one of only two where Trump won every county in 2016 and 2020. No Democrat has won the presidential election in West Virginia since Bill Clinton in 1996. Republicans control every elected partisan statewide office in West Virginia. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content